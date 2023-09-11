See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Dreyfus Fund (DREVX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. DREVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.09%.
Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, FADTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 20.21%, expense ratio of 0.98% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Russell Select US Equity Y (RTDYX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RTDYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RTDYX has an expense ratio of 0.35%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 10.6% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.