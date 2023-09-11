WIX Collaborates With Webnames.ca to Help Canadian Entrepreneurs

Wix.com ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) formed a new strategic alliance with Canada’s original domain name registrar — Webnames.ca. This collaboration combines Webnames.ca's expertise and tools with Wix's web development tools to offer Canadian businesses a comprehensive online presence, e-commerce, and marketing solution.
Webnames.ca will introduce four innovative Premium Plans designed to meet the evolving needs and growth aspirations of both personal brands and businesses. These plans will help organizations harness new capabilities, such as integrated marketing tools and a broader range of industry-specific templates, to increase revenues and achieve their business objectives.
Per an
iMarc report, the global e-commerce market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 27.4% between 2023 and 2028 and reach $70.9 trillion. The industry is likely to benefit from rising online shopping activities and ongoing digitalization.
Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. It offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms. Wix continues to launch several user-friendly applications and ink strategic collaborations to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently adding to the user base.
In July, the company
announced the launch of the AI Site Generator and an array of AI-powered features designed to develop website building and management. These capabilities leverage the power of AI to automate various aspects of the website creation process, empowering businesses to grow and operate more efficiently.
The company also has released several AI-powered features which are focused on web creation. The AI Text Creator merges Wix's expertise in site creation with ChatGPT, allowing users to generate high-quality, personalized content for specific sections of their websites. Apart from this, the AI Domain Generator offers a range of unique and relevant domain name options.
Wix currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 27.6% compared with the
sub-industry's growth of 12.6% in the past year.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Woodward ( WWD Quick Quote WWD - Free Report) , Aspen Technology ( AZPN Quick Quote AZPN - Free Report) and Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) . Woodward sports a Zacks Rank #1, whereas Badger Meter and Aspen Technology currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 15.9% in the past 60 days to $4.15.
WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 37.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.
Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 12.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.
Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 69.5% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
