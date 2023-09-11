Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UBER Inks Extended Deal With the National Football League

Read MoreHide Full Article

Uber Technologies, Inc.(UBER - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into a four-year deal with the National Football League (NFL). With this, Uber became the official on-demand delivery partner and official rideshare partner of the NFL.

With the 2023 NFL season beginning, Uber will offer football fans special deals, limited-edition promotions, and unique integrations. Additionally, to pamper fans watch the game at home, Uber will also offer accessibility to grocery and convenience stores nationwide anytime.

Apart from extending its partnership with NFL, Uber Eats will launch in-venue mobile ordering at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Chargers home opener on Sep 10. At SoFi Stadium, fans can order food and drinks from the Uber Eats app.

Since Uber is featured with both delivery and mobility offerings, this latest expanded partnership should help football fans access their demand easily. This should strengthen Uber’s competitive position as a global player.

Molly Spychalski, global head of Brand Partnership Marketing at Uber, stated, "We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the NFL to offer Uber customers even more ways to enjoy this upcoming season. We know that fans use Uber to get to games and Uber Eats to order gameday favorites when they watch from home, so teaming up with the NFL to make this season even more effortless for fans is a true touchdown."

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Uber sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Computer and Technology sector are LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN - Free Report) and Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) . Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LivePerson has an expected earnings growth rate of 59% for the current year. LPSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 81.94%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPSN’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days.

Tencent has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.86% for the current year. TCEHY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.85%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCEHY’s current-year earnings has improved 2.3% over the past 90 days.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) - free Zacks report >>

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) - free Zacks report >>

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free Zacks report >>

Published in

tech-stocks