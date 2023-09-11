The J.M. Smucker (SJM) to Potentially Buy Hostess Brands

The J. M. Smucker Company ( SJM Quick Quote SJM - Free Report) is apparently in talks to acquire the owner of Twinkies snack cakes, Hostess Brands, Inc. ( TWNK Quick Quote TWNK - Free Report) , per media reports. Sources revealed that the deal is priced at nearly $5 billion. According to reports, the acquisition price excludes Hostess Brands’ net debt of approximately $900 million. TWNK owns popular household brands like Ho-Hos, Ding Dongs, Zingers and Voortman cookies and wafers. Hostess Brands recently raised prices for some of its products to boost revenues. We believe that the potential acquisition of TWNK will likely further strengthen The J. M. Smucker’s brand portfolio. What’s More?
The J. M. Smucker is progressing well with core priorities, which include driving commercial excellence; reshaping its portfolio; streamlining cost structure and unleashing its organization to win. Strength in such strategies is helping The J. M. Smucker navigate complex supply chain challenges. These are also helping SJM improve in-store fundamentals and stock performance for the brands.
The company is committed to increasing its focus and resources to reshape its portfolio to achieve sustainable growth across pet food and snacks, coffee, and snacking categories. SJM concluded the divestiture of certain pet food brands in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 to reshape the portfolio. The pet business structure includes 60% pet snacks and 40% cat food. This move, which will help the company direct more resources toward the fast-growing and higher-margin dog snacks category, will enhance the product mix and profit over time. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Wrapping Up
The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is dealing with rising costs. The ongoing cost inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and the broader macroeconomic landscape continue to affect the company’s results and cause risks for fiscal 2024. That being said, SJM is implementing inflation-justified pricing actions across all businesses. Management is optimizing its supply chain and lowering costs to aid growth.
SJM's stock has increased 0.1% in the past year against the industry's decline of 6.4%.
