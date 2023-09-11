We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BILL Expands SMB Footprint with New Integrated Solution
Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) is transforming the financial landscape for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) by streamlining their financial operations through its latest Financial Operations Platform.
This integrated platform comprises accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and spend and expense management and simplifies cash flow management. The platform will empower you to make informed financial choices, ultimately fostering business growth and success.
With BILL's integrated financial operations platform, SMBs can achieve better real-time business insights into their cash flow. Additionally, businesses can more effectively optimize their cash flow with various funding choices and different payment options, including virtual card, international payments, pay by card, the BILL Divvy Corporate Card, and real-time payments such as instant transfer.
By automating repetitive tasks and providing real-time insights, BILL SMBs save time and make informed financial decisions. It also eliminates the need for multiple software subscriptions, reducing SMBs' costs.
BILL’s Strong Content Portfolio to Aid Growth
BILL’s latest initiative has enhanced its portfolio offerings. The company is also benefiting from accretive acquisitions that have helped it expand its portfolio.
The acquisition of Invoice2go is helping it to develop accounts receivable and payable offerings. The acquisition of Invoice2Go will increase BILL’s accounts receivable offerings and expand its foothold in Sydney, Australia and California, U.S.A.
BILL’s strategic acquisitions of Finmark, Divvy and Invoice2go have also contributed to its top-line growth. The acquisition of Finmark expands its portfolio of solutions to include financial planning and analysis tools. It empowers SMBs with more significant insights to run their business and manage their cash flow.
The acquisition of Divvy is helping the company to benefit from the digitization megatrend, as companies are using Divvy’s solutions to digitally transform their financial operations and automatically manage accounts payable and accounts receivable.
For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues between $1.289 billion and $1.31 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the 22%-23% range driven by an innovative pipeline. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.82 and $1.97 per share.
