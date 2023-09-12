We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $72.79, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 4.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.
Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, up 3.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $941.83 million, down 1.2% from the year-ago period.
HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.88% and -17.19%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.54, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.