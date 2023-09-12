We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $7.48, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 9.2% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the year-ago period.
UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $44.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +265.79% and +251.88%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.59, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.