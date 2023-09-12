Back to top

Oracle (ORCL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended August 2023, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.45 billion, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.45 billion, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $809 million compared to the $898.89 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $714 million compared to the $737.60 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $9.55 billion versus $10.26 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $5.08 billion compared to the $4.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.47 billion versus $4.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Oracle have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

