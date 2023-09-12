We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $36.67, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 2.26% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.
Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $173.58 million, up 4.37% from the year-ago period.
STAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $693.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.81% and +5.55%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Stag Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.56, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that STAG has a PEG ratio of 5.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.