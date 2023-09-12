We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.84, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 7.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $667.52 million, up 6.22% from the year-ago period.
ARLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.28% and +11.73%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.64.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
