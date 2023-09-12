See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V (VLRS - Free Report) is a provider aircraft transportation service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 56.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN - Free Report) provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Banner (BANR - Free Report) is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.
