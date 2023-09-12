Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FuelCell (FCEL) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Fall

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 net loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The loss was also narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents.

Total Revenues

FuelCell’s total revenues came in at $25.51 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.23 million by 1.1%.  The year-ago revenues were $43.1 million.

Segmental Details

Product: No product revenues were recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The $18 million revenues recognized in the prior-year quarter were due to module sales to KFC.

Service: Total revenues were $9.8 million, up 8.8% year over year. The increase in revenues was primarily due to two new module exchanges at the plant owned by Korea Southern Power Company in Korea and a module exchange at the plant at Trinity College.

Generation: Total revenues of $11 million jumped marginally from $10.9 million in the prior-year period.

Advanced Technologies: Total revenues decreased 9.5% year over year to $4.7 million. The decrease was due to lower government and other contracts revenues.

Highlights of the Release

The company incurred a gross loss of $8.2 million compared with a gross loss of $4.2 million in third-quarter fiscal 2022.

Total operating expenses rose 39.3% year over year to $33.2 million. FCEL incurred research and development expenses of $15.6 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which reflects increased spending on the company’s ongoing commercial development efforts related to its solid oxide platform and carbon capture solutions compared to the prior-year period.

Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $1.9 million, up 17.9% from the prior-year level.

The backlog at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023 was $1.06 billion, lower than $1.28 billion registered in the year-ago period.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) as of Jul 31, 2023, were $303.7 million compared with $458.1 million on Oct 31, 2022.

Long-term debt and other liabilities as of Jul 31, 2023, were $109.1 million compared with $82.9 million on Oct 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank

Currently, FuelCell has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

