Arbutus (ABUS) to Focus on Hepatitis B Candidates, Stock Up

Arbutus Biopharma ( ABUS Quick Quote ABUS - Free Report) announced that it will be focusing its resources on developing hepatitis B virus (HBV) therapies, while discontinuing development of its oral RNA destabilizer, AB-161 and coronavirus combination therapy program. This strategic shift is expected to extend the company's cash runway through the third quarter of 2025. Shares of the company were up 4.8% on Sep 11, following the news.
ABUS is currently developing two candidates to address chronic HBV - imdusiran (AB-729) and AB-101. Imdusiran is an RNA interference (RNAi) designed to target and reduce HBV viral proteins and antigens. The candidate is being currently evaluated in multiple early-to-mid stage combination studies for treatment of chronic HBV infection.
The company recently initiated a phase Ia/Ib study on AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor. Data from preclinical studies on the candidate have indicated its ability to reactivate exhausted HBV-specific T-cells in chronic HBV patients,potentially restoring the immune response against the virus. Arbutus anticipates to report initial data from the early-stage study in the first half of 2024.
Arbutus' shares have fallen 5.6% year to date compared with the
Additionally, the company is discontinuing the development of all coronavirus and oral RNA destabilizer programs. It is ending the development of its oral RNA destabilizer,AB-161, due to a pre-clinical toxicology finding, which is unrelated to peripheral neuropathy. AB-161 was being evaluated in an early-stage study for patients with HBV infection. We note that therewere no reported safety issues in healthy subjects who received doses of AB-161 during the early-stage study.
ABUS is also discontinuing the discovery and development of new molecular therapies for treating coronavirus. This program includes AB-343, a coronavirus drug candidate that inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro and targets treatment of COVID-19 and potential coronavirus outbreaks. This decision was driven by an unfavorable pharmacokinetic profile observed during the investigational new drug-enabling studies for AB-343.
Discontinuation of the studies will provide the company with the financial stability needed to pursue its core HBV-focused programs. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $163.5 million compared with $178.5 million as of Mar 31, 2023.
Hepatitis B is a significant global health concern affecting millions worldwide and leading to severe complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite the availability of vaccines and treatment options, chronic HBV infection remains a pressing unmet medical need, resulting in approximately 820,000 deaths annually.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Arbutus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry are
Anika Therapeutics ( ANIK Quick Quote ANIK - Free Report) , Annovis Bio ( ANVS Quick Quote ANVS - Free Report) and Corcept Therapeutics ( CORT Quick Quote CORT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate forAnika Therapeutics has narrowed from a loss of $1.41 per share to a loss of $1.32 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has narrowed from a loss of 79 cents to a loss of 64 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 41.5% year to date.
ANIK’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining three, delivering an average negative surprise of 32.12%.
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annovis Bio has narrowed from a loss of $4.89 per share to a loss of $4.38 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has narrowed from a loss of $3.18 to a loss of $2.77 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 14.8% year to date.
ANVS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 13.40%.
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s earnings has gone up from 62 cents per share to 78 cents for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has also improved from 61 cents to 83 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 62.7% year to date.
CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.
