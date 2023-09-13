We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Market Eagerly Awaits CPI Numbers for August
Pre-market futures this morning are unmistakenly taking a breather from the past three sessions closing higher on the Dow and two of three up for the Nasdaq and S&P 500. We’re once again light on data ahead of today’s opening bell, so market participants are being left to their own devices — and they appear to be adrift at present. The Dow is -18 points, -0.05%, the S&P -0.38%, the Nasdaq -0.47% and the small-cap Russell 2000 is already off -1.35% currently.
Most likely, we’ll attribute this to two pending reports which have the potential to influence market sentiment: tomorrow morning’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which starts a week from today and concludes a week from tomorrow. Core CPI inflation — stripping out volatile food and energy costs — is expected to take another leg down, from +4.7% last month to around +4.3% upon the Wednesday morning release. For the FOMC, the Fed is likely to stand pat at a Fed funds rate range of 5.25-5.50%, which is already the highest we’ve seen in more than 22 years.
However, a potential fly in the ointment this week is the continued impasse between what was formerly known as the “Big 3” U.S. automakers (now the “Detroit 3”) — Ford (F - Free Report) , General Motors (GM - Free Report) and Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) , which currently owns Chrysler — and the United Autoworkers Union (UAW). Staring down a deadline of a minute before midnight Thursday, the specter of seeing 100K fewer autos produced per week would no doubt have negative affects for lots of things, including inflation: no new cars for an extended period would even bring the price of used cars up again, which had recently stabilized.
Earlier this month, a 10% rate hike proposed was called “insulting” by the UAW, though yesterday “some headway” between the two sides was being reported. Should a full union strike commence, it will mean 146K autoworkers will no longer be producing new automobiles. Stellantis spokespersons expressed optimism, and said another proposal was imminent. Should a strike be averted, this might act as a tailwind to the automaking space, at least in the near term.
This afternoon, we’ll see August numbers for the U.S. Federal Budget. These are expected to tick down to -$245 billion from -$220 billion reported last month. For 2022, we see a big improvement from the previous two (Covid) years: -5.8% last year versus -12.4% in 2021 and a record-low -$15% in 2020. Today’s print will likely be low-impact, relatively, but something worth keeping an eye on, especially in the bigger picture.