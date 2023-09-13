See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell's (HON) Fly-by-Wire Chosen for Heart Aerospace's ES-30
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) has been chosen by Swedish electric airplane manufacturer, Heart Aerospace, to integrate its next-generation flight control system into the latter’s new ES-30 regional electric airplane. The move is prudent, given the government pressure to decarbonize the aviation industry by 2050.
Heart Aerospace chose Honeywell for the Joint Definition Phase of its ES-30 airplane to fully integrate the latter’s compact Fly-by-Wire system into development for production. Given that HON’s next-generation compact Fly-by-Wire system is in an advanced stage of development on multiple aircraft, and its functions are adaptable to the ES-30, Heart Aerospace will be able to bring its airplane to market fast and cost-effectively.
A regional electric airplane, Honeywell has a standard seating capacity for 30 passengers. It is operated by electric motors powered by batteries. As part of the deal between Heart Aerospace and HON, the ES-30 airplane will be fully electric and zero-emissions for a range of 200 kilometers. It will operate in hybrid mode up to a range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers. The airplane will also have the flexibility to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Below we discuss some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector:
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.1% for the current year. The stock has jumped 32.5% so far this year.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 243.1%, on average.
Graham has an estimated earnings growth rate of 400% for the current fiscal year. The stock has rallied 66% so far this year.