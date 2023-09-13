We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
EVGO Receives First Shipment of BABA-Compliant Chargers
EVgo, Inc. (EVGO - Free Report) announced the receipt of the first batch of shipments of 350kW fast chargers from Delta Electronics. These chargers are compliant with Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) standards.
This shipment, which originated from the new facility of Delta Electronics in Plano, marks a milestone in developing a robust domestic supply chain to cater to the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the United States. By achieving this milestone, both companies have opened doors to funding opportunities covered under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.
By far, Delta has delivered 10 BABA-compliant chargers and EVgo expects to receive additional chargers from Delta Electronics later this year.
An accelerated manufacturing process through close collaboration between Delta and EVgo has made the delivery of chargers possible ahead of the originally scheduled date. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created $7.5 billion in funding for EV charging stations. The chargers are made BABA-compliant to qualify for federal funding.
Till now, EVgo and its partners have received millions in preliminary awards from the NEVI initiative in Ohio, Colorado and Pennsylvania.
Dennis Kish, COO of EVgo, highlighted the shared commitment of EVgo and Delta to develop a resilient supply chain in America to satiate the growing demand for fast charging across the country.
Apart from onshoring its supply chain, EVgo is also ensuring that future chargers integrate with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which is currently under consideration by standardization bodies.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
EVGO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked players in the auto space include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) , Gentex Corporation (GNTX - Free Report) and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15% and 126.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved north by 23 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 2 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year increases of 9.4% and 25.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 7 cents and 8 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.