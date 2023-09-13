See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
USA Compression Partners (USAC) and M-tron Industries (MPTI) are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. Brian is working through Covid, so we have to give him a little slack on this video.
First up is USA Compression Partners (USAC - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a stock that is in the oil patch. Brian likes this stock for a number of reasons but really highlights how it flipped to profitability of late and that has driven investor interest in the name.
Brian has an interesting take on the valuation for the stock so be sure to check that out in the video.
Next up is M-tron Industries (MPTI - Free Report) which Brian wanted to highlight because of the meteoric rise in price following the most recent beat.
In the video Brian talks about this is a micro cap stock with very low liquidity and that lack of sellers is allowing this stock to move higher. Yes, there are decent fundamentals here too, but the low liquidity can be just as serious of a problem when you are trying to get out of the stock.