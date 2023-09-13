We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.60, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.78% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.57 billion, up 6.46% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $39.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -46.81% and -10.39%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.72% higher. VALE S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.93.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 251, which puts it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.