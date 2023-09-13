We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed at $102.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.
Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.85 billion, down 14.24% from the prior-year quarter.
BCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.75 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.5% and -20.08%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.51.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
