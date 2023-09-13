We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) closed at $14.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.71% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 110%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $469.2 million, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.
MTW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.62% and +6.45%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
