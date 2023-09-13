We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Helen of Troy (HELE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $117.62, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the personal and household products company had lost 7.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Helen of Troy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Helen of Troy is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $485.45 million, down 6.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of -6.24% and -10.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Helen of Troy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Helen of Troy has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.82.
Investors should also note that HELE has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
