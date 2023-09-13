We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wabash National (WNC) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.21, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of truck trailers had lost 6.55% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Wabash National will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Wabash National is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $680 million, up 3.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.44% and +5.47%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wabash National. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Wabash National is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wabash National has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.71 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.