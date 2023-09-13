Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BioLife Solutions (BLFS - Free Report) has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AFC Gamma (AFCG - Free Report) is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) - free report >>

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) - free report >>

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples medical reit