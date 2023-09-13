Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported $836.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares to $1.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $842.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +6.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: -6.8% versus -6.53% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: 2.4% compared to the 2.92% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Retail: $157.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $159.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
  • Revenues- Restaurant: $663.27 million versus $681.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

