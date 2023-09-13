Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About REV Group (REVG) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2023, REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported revenue of $680 million, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Fire & Emergency: $322.90 million compared to the $274.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial: $143.30 million compared to the $119.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Recreation: $214.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%.
  • Revenue- Corporate & Other: -$0.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fire & Emergency: $18.10 million versus $12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$8.70 million compared to the -$8.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation: $18.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.70 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $11.60 million versus $7.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of REV Group have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

