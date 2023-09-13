We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rally 10.6% in the Past 6 Months
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) is being aided by solid liquidity and shareholder-friendly steps.
Paychex puts consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company paid dividends of $1.17 billion, $999.6 million and $908.7 million in fiscal years 2023, 2022 and 2021 respectively. It repurchased shares worth $145.2 million, $155.7 million and $171.9, respectively, in fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020.
Along with instilling investors’ confidence, such initiatives positively impact earnings per share. This might have aided share price which rose 4.5% in the past year-to-date period.
Paychex’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 1.30 at fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 end, higher than 1.25 at the end of the prior-year quarter. A current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company have enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.
The stock has gained 10.6% in the past six-month period compared with 14.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Revenue Expectation
Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues indicate an increase of 8.4% year over year to $5.34 billion.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Paychex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks:
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) : ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ADP has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters by an average of 3.1%.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) : BR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Revenue for fiscal 2024 is estimated to climb 7.2% year over year to $6.5 billion.