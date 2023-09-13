We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Camden (CPT) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Camden in Focus
Headquartered in Houston, Camden (CPT - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -7.53% so far this year. The real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $1 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.87% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry's yield of 4.08% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4 is up 6.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Camden has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.29%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Camden's current payout ratio is 59%, meaning it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
CPT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $6.88 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.40% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CPT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).