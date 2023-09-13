We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Invesco's (IVZ) August AUM Declines on Unfavorable Markets
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for August 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,527.7 billion represented a decline of 2.7% from the previous month.
Invesco’s net long-term flows were break-even in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net outflows were $4.8 billion, whereas money market net outflows were $9.4 billion. Unfavorable market returns decreased AUM by $23 billion and foreign exchange decreased AUM by $5.4 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Aug 31 was $1,538.4 billion and its preliminary average active AUM was $1,003.2 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $758.2 billion, down 3.3% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $318.7 billion decreased marginally from the previous month.
Balanced AUM for August was $63.3 billion, down 4.4% from July 2023-end. Alternatives AUM was down marginally to $180.1 billion. Money Market AUM declined 4.5% from the prior-month end to $207.4 billion.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term.
Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 4.2% against the industry’s rise of 13.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80 billion as of Aug 31, 2023, which reflected a decline of 2.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million were partly offset by net inflows of $12 million.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.5 billion at the end of August 2023, declining 2.7% from the July-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) is expected to come up with monthly AUM figures in the coming days. Currently, TROW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.