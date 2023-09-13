We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell (HON) Partners With NREL on Hydrogen Fuel Storage
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) has entered into a year-long deal with the U.S. Department of Energy's (“DOE”) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (“NREL”) to prototype and support the commercialization of a cartridge-based hydrogen fuel storage solution for Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Through this partnership, HON is driving the future of sustainable aviation.
As part of the collaboration, Honeywell will provide technological expertise, testing for fuel cartridge technology, supply chain support, prototyping and fuel cell evaluation to qualify for the Fuel Additives for Solid Hydrogen (FLASH) carriers in electric aviation project.
The FLASH project will lead to a new hydrogen carrier technology developed at NREL as part of the HyMARC (Hydrogen Materials Advanced Research Consortium) project. The program will be funded by a partnership between Honeywell, DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, NREL.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
UAVs can offer greater efficiency, reliability and precision for short-range applications compared with conventional combustion-driven aircraft. The hydrogen fuel storage solution, as part of the collaboration between HON and NREL, can cater to the longer-duration, high-payload challenges where battery-powered electric UAVs currently lag.
As part of the FLASH project, long-lasting hydrogen storage is coupled to a fuel cell for converting hydrogen to electricity to power electric UAV flights. As a result, long-range flights will be devoid of noise and tail-pipe emissions of combustion engines.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Below we discuss some better-ranked stocks from the broader Industrial Products sector:
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.1% for the current year. The stock has jumped 31.5% so far this year.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 243.1%, on average.
Graham has an estimated earnings growth rate of 400% for the current fiscal year. The stock has rallied 69.4% so far this year.