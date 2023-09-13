We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UBER Announces Grocery Deal With The Save Mart Companies
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) ) is strengthening its foothold in the online grocery delivery business with its latest grocery partnership with The Save Mart Companies.
The Save Mart Companiesis a Modesto, CA-based grocery store that operates stores under the names of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx in California and Nevada. The deal is expected to help shoppers avail of same-day delivery from Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores on the Uber Eats app.
Shoppers will get access to more than 190 stores in The Save Mart Companies through Uber and Uber Eats. Also, Uber One members will enjoy $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on Save Mart orders of $35 or more.
Considering the fact that Uber is featured with both delivery and mobility offerings, this latest grocery partnership with The Save Mart Companies is expected to boost Uber’s competitive position in California and Nevada.
Notably, Christian Freese, Uber's head of Grocery and New Verticals across the United States & Canada, stated, "Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores have been reliably serving residents in California and Nevada for decades, and from one California-based company to another, we're proud to partner with such a beloved regional favorite. We look forward to a strong partnership in service of our shared communities in California and beyond."
