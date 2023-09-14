Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Energy ETF (OIH) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors seeking momentum, Vaneck Oil Services ETF (OIH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 83.33% from its 52-week low price of $198.59/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

OIH in Focus

The underlying MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index tracks the overall performance of U.S.-listed companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, which include oil equipment, oil services, or oil drilling. The product charges 35 bps in annual fees (See: all Energy ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The energy sector has been an area to watch, given the tightening supply and a rise in oil prices. Extended OPEC+ production cuts and declining inventories in the United States are fueling the recent rally in oil prices. Optimism around a recovery in demand is another tailwind for the energy market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, OIH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 57.10, which gives cues of a further rally.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) - free report >>

Published in

energy etfs