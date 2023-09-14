We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy ETF (OIH) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Vaneck Oil Services ETF (OIH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 83.33% from its 52-week low price of $198.59/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
OIH in Focus
The underlying MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index tracks the overall performance of U.S.-listed companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, which include oil equipment, oil services, or oil drilling. The product charges 35 bps in annual fees (See: all Energy ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The energy sector has been an area to watch, given the tightening supply and a rise in oil prices. Extended OPEC+ production cuts and declining inventories in the United States are fueling the recent rally in oil prices. Optimism around a recovery in demand is another tailwind for the energy market.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, OIH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 57.10, which gives cues of a further rally.