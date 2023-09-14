We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clorox (CLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Clorox (CLX - Free Report) closed at $147.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.
Clorox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.81 billion, up 3.94% from the prior-year quarter.
CLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $7.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.32% and +1.35%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clorox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. Clorox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Clorox's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.9, so we one might conclude that Clorox is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, CLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.43 at yesterday's closing price.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.