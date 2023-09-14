We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) closed at $41.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 7.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Halliburton as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 28.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.85 billion, up 9.27% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.4% and +14.71%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Halliburton is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Halliburton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.06.
It is also worth noting that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.