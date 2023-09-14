We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $10.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 0.72% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.53, so we one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.