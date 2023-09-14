We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) closed at $10.62, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $478.29 million, up 32.49% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion, which would represent changes of +57.26% and +20.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.