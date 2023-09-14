Spanish energy giant
Repsol's (REPYY) ConnectGen Buyout to Ramp Up Renewable Focus
Spanish energy giant Repsol S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) recently agreed to buy ConnectGen, a Texas-based renewable development company, for $768 million (€715 million). The transaction — expected to close by the end of the year — will mark Repsol's entry into the U.S. onshore wind industry and complement its existing solar and storage development capabilities gained from its 40% stake in Hecate Energy in 2021.
Why ConnectGen?
ConnectGen is a renewable developer known for its multi-technology approach and in-house development capabilities. ConnectGen's development pipeline includes an impressive 20,000 megawatts (‘MW’) of onshore wind, solar, and energy storage projects across various stages of development in key U.S. energy regions. The deal will also see ConnectGen's team join Repsol Renewables, which would further enhance the latter’s expertise and capabilities in the renewable space.
Repsol initially entered the U.S. renewable market through its investment in Hecate Energy in 2021, primarily focusing on solar and battery storage development. The ConnectGen acquisition builds on this foundation, further diversifying Repsol's portfolio and strengthening its growth potential, especially in U.S. onshore wind projects.
The Fast-Growing U.S. Market
In particular, the ConnectGen purchase aligns with Repsol's strategic ambition to become a major player in the U.S. renewable sector, which is considered one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets. Driven by catalysts such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (supporting renewable expansion), and projections of significant increases in wind and solar capacity additions over the next few years make the country an attractive destination for renewable investments.
Repsol's goal in the U.S. renewable market includes achieving an installed capacity of 2,000 MW by 2025 and exceeding 8,000 MW by the end of the decade. These endeavors are part of Repsol's broader plan to reach 20,000 MW of installed renewable generation capacity by 2030, as outlined in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.
It’s worth pointing out that the Global Wind Energy Council projects the addition of 60 gigawatts of onshore wind capacity in North America over the next five years, of which 92% will come from the United States.
Repsol's Renewable Journey
Repsol management believes that the acquisition aligns with its pledge to have transformed itself into a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Highlighting ConnectGen's experienced team, Repsol sees the deal as instrumental in achieving profitable growth and ensuring successful future expansion in the lucrative U.S. renewable market, which is experiencing remarkable growth. The move will also boost the company’s profile in the global renewable energy market.
About Repsol
Repsol S.A. is a Madrid-headquartered global energy company involved in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production, petroleum refining, and petroleum product retailing through its gasoline filling stations. It operates in various regions worldwide and has three main segments: Upstream, Industrial, and Commercial & Renewables.
Zacks Rank & Stock Picks
Repsol carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might consider the operators mentioned below. These companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI - Free Report) : It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 18.8%.
SOI is valued at around $481.2 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has seen its shares edged up 3.9% in a year.
CVR Energy (CVI - Free Report) : It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past 60 days, CVR Energy saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 32.8%.
CVR Energy is valued at around $3.6 billion. CVI has seen its shares gain 17.3% in a year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX - Free Report) : Over the past 60 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 4.3%. The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLX indicates 200% year-over-year earnings per share growth.
Helix Energy Solutions Group is valued at around $1.7 billion. HLX has seen its shares surge 138.8% in a year.