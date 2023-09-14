We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe Price's (TROW) August AUM Declines 2.2% on Weak Markets
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for August 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.40 trillion reflected a 2.2% decrease from the previous month, affected by unfavorable market conditions.
TROW experienced net outflows of $7.8 billion in August 2023.
At the end of the reported month, equity products and multi-asset products aggregated $730 billion and $457 billion, down 2.9% and 2.1%, respectively, on a sequential basis. T. Rowe Price registered $384 billion in target date retirement portfolios in August, which declined 2% from the prior month.
Nevertheless, alternative products of $46 billion were up 2.2% sequentially. Fixed-income products, including the money market, constituted $169 billion. This remains unchanged from the previous month.
A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.
However, increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities are likely to hurt its revenues. Additionally, rising expenses could impede bottom-line expansion.
Over the past six months, shares of T. Rowe Price have gained 2.3% compared with the industry’s upside of 16.6%.
T. Rowe Price currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80 billion as of Aug 31, 2023, which reflected a decline of 2.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million were partly offset by net inflows of $12 million.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.5 billion at the end of August 2023, declining 2.7% from the July-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19 billion while the rest were sub-advisory.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential decrease in its preliminary AUM balance for August 2023 on the back of unfavorable market returns. The company reported month-end AUM of $169.4 billion, which reflected a fall of 1.5% from the Jul 31 level.
Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion, to which Virtus Investment provided services.