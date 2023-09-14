See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - free Zacks report >>
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) - free Zacks report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - free Zacks report >>
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) - free Zacks report >>
Image: Bigstock
Lazard's (LAZ) August AUM Falls 2.9% on Challenging Markets
Lazard Ltd. (LAZ - Free Report) announced its preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $237.3 billion for August 2023. This reflects a 2.9% decrease from $244.4 billion recorded as of Jul 31.
The fall in August AUM was driven by a market depreciation of $4.4 billion, foreign-exchange depreciation of $2.3 billion and net outflows of $0.4 billion.
Lazard’s equity AUM for August decreased 3.3% from the prior month to $182.8 billion. Fixed-income AUM of $46.1 billion decreased 1.5% sequentially. Also, other assets decreased marginally to $8.4 billion.
Lazard’s investment in the Asset Management segment, impressive cost-control efforts and introduction of investment strategies to enhance its competitive edge are strategic fits. However, increased dependence on advisory revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums.
Over the past six months, shares of Lazard have gained 1.6% compared with the industry’s upside of 16.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $80 billion as of Aug 31, 2023, which reflected a decline of 2.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million were partly offset by net inflows of $12 million.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.5 billion at the end of August 2023, declining 2.7% from the July-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential decrease in its preliminary AUM balance for August 2023 on the back of unfavorable market returns. The company reported month-end AUM of $169.4 billion, which reflected a fall of 1.5% from the Jul 31 level.
Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion, to which Virtus Investment provided services.