Honeywell's (HON) Technologies to Drive ABF's Gigafactory
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) announced that its automation and process safety solutions are set to be integrated into Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, American Battery Factory’s (“ABF”) new gigafactory located in Tucson, AZ. The 2 million square feet facility, which is yet to be completed, will be the largest gigafactory to produce LFP battery cells in the United States.
The integration of Honeywell's Manufacturing Excellence Platform, Experion Batch and Integrated Remote operations will help ABF optimize its manufacturing process and workflow. Through its innovative solutions, HON will allow ABF to visualize and control all aspects of the battery production process, from mixing, coating and assembly to storage and distribution, in real time.
Honeywell's technologies will streamline the collection of operations data while gathering insights about upcoming tasks or potential delays for operators. This would result in improved yields, reduced waste and lead to energy-efficient and cost-effective battery production.
Honeywell Process Solutions’ vice president and general manager of Projects and Automation Solutions, Chad Briggs, said, "Our approach to automation and process controls will change how gigafactories operate in the future by helping to increase battery production and reduce energy consumption."
Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
