ADP Stock Gains 16% in Six Months: What You Should Know
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past six months.
The stock has rallied 16% compared with the 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 14.8% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
What’s Behind the Rally
ADP has an impressive earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 3.1%. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 1.9% north in the past 60 days.
The company benefits from a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. It has a strong cash-generating ability that allows it to pursue growth in areas that exhibit true potential.
ADP has been able to accelerate DataCloud penetration and increase investment in inside sales, mid-market migrations and service alignment initiatives through its ongoing transformation initiatives. Through these initiatives, the company continues to innovate, improve operations, expand margins and enhance innovation abilities.
ADP maintains its strong position as a human capital management (HCM) technology and services provider. The company is focused on delivering a complete suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. It is expanding its international HCM and HRO businesses with established local, in-country software solutions and cloud-based multi-country solutions.
