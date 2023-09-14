Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Semtech's (SMTC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Semtech Corporation’s (SMTC - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. However, the metric decreased by 87.3% year over year.

Net sales of $238.4 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $237.1 million. The figure increased by 13.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Top-line growth was driven by the company’s strength in IoT System Products Group. Solid momentum across the industrial end-market contributed well.

Softness in Signal Integrity and Advanced Protection and Sensing product lines were concerns. Weak momentum across infrastructure and consumer markets was a headwind.

Shares of Semtech have lost 20.2% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s growth of 19.7%.

Revenues by End Market

Sales from the infrastructure market were $42.4 million (18% of net sales), which exhibited a decline of 49.9% year over year.

Sales from the industrial market were $161.99 million (68% of net sales), up 93.5% from the prior-year period’s level.

Sales from the high-end consumer market were $34.02 million (14% of net sales), declining 17% year over year.

Revenues by Product Lines

Signal Integrity (20% of net sales) sales were $46.51 million in the reported quarter, down 46.8% year over year. The figure came below the consensus mark of $57 million.

Advanced Sensing and Protection (20% of net sales) sales were $48.52 million, down 25.7% from the prior-year quarter. The figure came below the consensus mark of $49.08 million.

IoT System (50% of net sales) sales were $119.5 million, increasing 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115 million.

IoT Connected Services (10% of net sales) sales were $23.9 million in the reported quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.9 million.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.6% contracted from 65.2% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses for the fiscal second quarter increased 20.9% to $42.8 million from the last fiscal year’s quarterly number. Adjusted product development and engineering expenses increased 17.5% from the year-ago quarter to $42.95 million.

The non-GAAP operating margin of 13.6% contracted significantly from 30.8% reported in the last fiscal year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jul 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $147.9 million, down from $164.2 million as of Apr 30, 2023.

Account receivables for fiscal second-quarter 2024 were $159.1 million, up from $145.4 million in first-quarter fiscal 2023.

Long-term debt was $1.33 billion compared with $1.34 billion in the previous fiscal quarter.

In the reported fiscal quarter, the company used $12 million of cash in operations compared with $89.9 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow in the fiscal second quarter was an outflow of $18.9 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2024, management expects net sales of $190-$210 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $244.32 million.

The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 47-49%. Management projects SG&A expenses of $36-$38 million and research and development costs of $45-$47 million on a non-GAAP basis.

The non-GAAP-based loss is expected in the band of 22-9 cents per share. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pinned at 16 cents of earnings per share.

