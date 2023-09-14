We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric's (GE) Unit Unveils AI-Powered Software
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) unit, GE Vernova’s Digital business recently introduced AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered carbon emissions management software CERius for the energy companies to reach their net-zero emissions goal.
GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Digital business provides software and industrial Internet of Things services to industrial companies.
The CERius software will enable the energy companies measure, manage, and operationalize certain data precisely to track and manage their carbon emissions. The GE solution will automate the collection of greenhouse gas (GHG) data and will offer appropriate recommendations for implementing carbon reduction efforts through scenario analysis, team collaboration, and standardized reporting based on GHG protocols. It uses AI to extract historical and real-time data across plant and enterprise-level processes. By carrying out cross-functional standards and processes, the software solution will also allow the users to address evolving regulatory compliance requirements.
The CERius software solution is now available for the current GE customers as part of a pilot project. It is anticipated to become available for all in early 2024.
