Victory Capital (VCTR) August AUM Declines 2.4% to $161.86B

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $161.86 billion for August 2023. This reflects a 2.4% decline from the $165.87 billion reported as of Jul 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of August, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4% from the July level to $29.7 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.7 billion declined around 4%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 1.9% to $12.19 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was up 3.4% to $15.4 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $56.4 billion in Solutions, down 1.7% from July 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $25.8 billion, which declined 1.2% from the prior month. The Alternative Investment asset balance was down marginally on a sequential basis to $3.21 billion.

Nonetheless, Money Market/Short Term assets rose marginally from July 2023 to $3.19 billion.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days. Favorable market performance is another tailwind.

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80 billion as of Aug 31, 2023, which reflected a decline of 2.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million were partly offset by net inflows of $12 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.5 billion at the end of August 2023, declining 2.7% from the July-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential decrease in its preliminary AUM balance for August 2023 on the back of unfavorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $169.4 billion, which reflected a fall of 1.5% from the Jul 31 level.

Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion, to which Virtus Investment provided services.


