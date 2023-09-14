We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed at $124.50, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 6.69% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.
ConocoPhillips will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 37.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.47 billion, down 28.41% from the year-ago period.
COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of $60.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.39% and -26.53%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% higher within the past month. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ConocoPhillips is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.69, so we one might conclude that ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
