AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $10.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.
AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $310.17 million, up 75.24% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $417.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.52, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.