We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $86.53, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.6 million, up 6.66% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.88 per share and revenue of $304.15 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.09% and +10.06%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.