Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) closed at $16.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crescent Capital BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.12 million, up 62.54% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $180.75 million, which would represent changes of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crescent Capital BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.28, so we one might conclude that Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.