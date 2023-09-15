Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN - Free Report) provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) is engaged as a community bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

business-services consumer-staples finance