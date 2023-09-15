Back to top

Company News for Sep 15, 2023

  • Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) slumped 1.8% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report) sold off 5.5 million shares of the company.
  • Shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) surged 10.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares jumped 3.9% after an advisory panel of the European regulator recommended authorization of an updated Covid-19 vaccine from the company.
  • Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) gained 1.1% on real estate emerging as the biggest gainer of the day.

finance pharmaceuticals semiconductor