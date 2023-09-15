Back to top

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BEKE crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of BEKE have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that BEKE could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account BEKE's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BEKE for more gains in the near future.


